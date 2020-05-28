Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $115.95

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.95 and traded as low as $88.00. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 13,903 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and a P/E ratio of -112.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.95.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 23,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £17,523.75 ($23,051.50). Also, insider Eric W. Hook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920 ($2,525.65). Insiders acquired a total of 30,365 shares of company stock worth $2,389,375 over the last 90 days.

About Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

