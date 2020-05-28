Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.94

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.26. Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 23,200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

