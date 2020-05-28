Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) versus Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Financial Analysis

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 37.71% 8.66% 3.81% Corporate Office Properties Trust 30.96% 11.62% 5.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 3 4 1 2.56 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 5 7 0 2.46

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $28.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 7.50 $341.12 million $3.07 10.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.45 $191.69 million $2.03 12.54

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of March 31, 2019, the Company derived 89% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 11% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 163 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.2 million square feet and was 93.7% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

