Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $25.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

