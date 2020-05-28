OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.66. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 283,300 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 32,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

