Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,706 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,330.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,990.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

