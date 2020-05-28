Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

