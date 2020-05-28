Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $155.90 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

