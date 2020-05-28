Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LHC Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $162.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $170.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

