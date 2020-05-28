Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,115,000 after buying an additional 292,684 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,917,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

