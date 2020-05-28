Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,769 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,011,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

