Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

