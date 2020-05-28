Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.50. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 9,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

Optical Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.