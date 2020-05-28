ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

IX opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

