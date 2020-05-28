Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $24,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.03.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

