Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $70.08 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,656,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group comprises approximately 6.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $70,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,174,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

CNO opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.31. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

