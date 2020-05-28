Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,330.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,990.91. The company has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

