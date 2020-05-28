Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,027.33 ($13.51).

Get Paypoint alerts:

PAY opened at GBX 722 ($9.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. Paypoint has a 12 month low of GBX 389 ($5.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 625.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 830.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £16,671.48 ($21,930.39). Also, insider Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £48,200 ($63,404.37). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,209.

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.