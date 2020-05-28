Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 179 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective (up from GBX 168 ($2.21)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 155.20 ($2.04) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20).

In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £562.65 ($740.13).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

