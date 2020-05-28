Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.60 ($0.85).

Shares of LON LOOK opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 10.54 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.61.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

