Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nanoco Group from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

LON NANO opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.01. Nanoco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.80 ($0.54). The company has a market cap of $31.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.46.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nanoco Group will post -2.4095239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

