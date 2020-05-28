Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FirstGroup to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 112.11 ($1.47).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $692.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.01.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

