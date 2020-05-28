Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,690 ($35.39) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,481.25 ($45.79).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,555 ($33.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,843.42. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

