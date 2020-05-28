Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.34

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.34 and traded as low as $33.93. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 2,444,877 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

