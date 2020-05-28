Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.90 Million

Analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to post $52.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.80 million to $53.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $63.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $255.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $257.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $282.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PERI. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Perion Network stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Perion Network by 170.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $597,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.