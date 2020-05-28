Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.35.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,371,000 after buying an additional 1,490,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,178,000 after buying an additional 597,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,579,000 after buying an additional 738,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.