Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

