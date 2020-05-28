Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.64

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.64 and traded as low as $47.50. Pittards shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.64. The company has a market cap of $6.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.69.

About Pittards (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.