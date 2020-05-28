Playtech (PTEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Playtech (LON: PTEC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2020 – Playtech had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 204 ($2.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Playtech had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/20/2020 – Playtech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/19/2020 – Playtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Playtech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/6/2020 – Playtech was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 548 ($7.21).

4/6/2020 – Playtech was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 181 ($2.38) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 350 ($4.60).

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. Playtech PLC has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

