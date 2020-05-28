PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 8,165 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in nVent Electric by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.