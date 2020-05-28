PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 23.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,808,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after buying an additional 712,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,593,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 13.1% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 214,795 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 21.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Centurylink stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

