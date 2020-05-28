PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Newell Brands by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,561,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

