PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1,080.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Trupanion worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,016 shares of company stock worth $1,301,447. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -658.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.