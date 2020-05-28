PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

TD opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.