PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

NYSE:NRK opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

