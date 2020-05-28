PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of VMware by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,289,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,902,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

