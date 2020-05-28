PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,381 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of ETG stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

