PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,326,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $49,493,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

RETA stock opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average is $185.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

