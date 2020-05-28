PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 46,136 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,136 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,342 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 842.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $104.66 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

