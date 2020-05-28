PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $184.17 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.