PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,794 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $59.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

