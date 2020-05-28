Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price

News articles about DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DFS Furniture earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DFS Furniture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 241 ($3.17).

LON:DFS opened at GBX 159.70 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.64. The stock has a market cap of $417.28 million and a P/E ratio of 76.05. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 302 ($3.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

