President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $1.81. President Energy shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3,385,392 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of President Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.95.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

