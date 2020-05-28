ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.90

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.90 and traded as high as $27.92. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 684,600 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 84,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at $571,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at $90,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

