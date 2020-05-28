Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Harold E. Selick acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 624,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 63,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.