Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Lowered to GBX 405 at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

LON PFG opened at GBX 194.40 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73. The company has a market capitalization of $488.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 542.20 ($7.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 345.92.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.