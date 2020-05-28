Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $1.05. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 93,933 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.31.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative net margin of 268.12% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%.

About Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

