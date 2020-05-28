Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for DiaSorin SpA (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DiaSorin SpA (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for DiaSorin in a report issued on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSRLF. ValuEngine upgraded DiaSorin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $114.50 and a one year high of $217.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.