Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Piper Sandler

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

UDR stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UDR by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UDR by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UDR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UDR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.