Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Crawford United Corporation Reduced by B. Riley (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crawford United in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crawford United’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

CRAWA stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Crawford United had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.